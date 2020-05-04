Tumble dryer fire causes extensive damage to house

Image copyright Andrea Brown Image caption The kitchen was "burnt to shreds" in the blaze

A woman from east Belfast has been left devastated after a tumble dryer fire caused extensive damage to her house.

Two fire engines attended the blaze at Sharon Brown's property in Sunwich Street at 10:44 BST on Saturday.

She was alerted by smoke emerging from the kitchen, where the tumble dryer was located.

Her daughter-in-law, Andrea Brown, said Sharon Brown was in her living room watching television when the fire broke out.

"She called her son Ryan who went into the kitchen, when he put his face in the tumble dryer flames came out," she said.

"They then ran out of the house and called the fire brigade.

"They can't live in the house, they are homeless, they have not been able to live in the house since.

"The kitchen is burned to shreds, the living-room is badly damaged and the bathroom upstairs is damaged.

"Two bedrooms have extensive smoke damage.

"They have not been able to salvage any possessions."

Image copyright Andrea Brown

Andrea Brown said her mother-in-law was now staying with her daughter in a property at nearby London Road.

She said the Housing Executive had been contacted with a view to getting her "housed as soon as possible" and friends were trying to raise funds to help.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two fire engines had attended the incident.

It said hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire which is "believed to have been accidental".

It said the incident was dealt with by 12:37 BST.