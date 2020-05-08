Image copyright Wavebreakmedia Image caption Of the 516 deaths Nisra recorded by 1 May, 232, or 45%, occurred in care homes

Almost half of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland have occurred in care homes.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) has published its weekly bulletin detailing the latest figures.

It records all fatalities with Covid-19 recorded on a death certificate.

Of the 516 deaths Nisra recorded by 1 May, 232, or 45%, occurred in care homes, 253 (49.0%) occurred in hospital and four (0.8%) occurred in hospices.

Twenty seven (5.2%) occurred at residential addresses or another location.

For the second week running, more people died in care homes than in a hospital setting.

Meanwhile, in the week ending 1 May, 61.7% of the 115 coronavirus related deaths were in care homes, up from 57% in the previous week.

The deaths in care homes and hospices involved 66 separate establishments, Nisra reported.

Two sets of figures are published in Northern Ireland:

A daily set produced by the Department of Health, which counts mostly hospital deaths

The weekly statistics from Nisra, which cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate

The Department of Health has said there is always a time lag for registering deaths in the community, with the process taking up to five days, and that the Nisra report could not feasibly be linked to the daily figures.

The total death toll is ultimately likely to be higher.