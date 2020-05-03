Image copyright PSNI

Justice Minister Naomi Long has tweeted that she has referred to the PSNI a video which appears to involve Shankill bomber Sean Kelly.

The video appears to show Kelly being restrained by others after an incident at a shopping centre.

Alliance Party leader Mrs Long said she had reported it to police and an investigation was under way.

Kelly was convicted of the 1993 IRA bombing of a Shankill Road fish shop in which nine civilians died.

He was given nine life sentences for his role in the bombing, but was released in July 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

The video has been shared on social media platforms.

In a statement issued after the video emerged, the Shankill Families group called for the Northern Ireland secretary to revoke Kelly's licence and return him to prison.