Image copyright BrianAJackson Image caption The church leaders urged the government to consider reopening churches for "private prayer"

The leaders of Northern Ireland's four main Christian churches have said now is not the right time for a return to collective worship.

The heads of the Church of Ireland, Methodist Church, Catholic and Presbyterian Churches discussed the issue at a video conference on Friday.

In a subsequent statement, they said a full return to church services "would not be appropriate".

However, they said visits for "private prayer" was "a different matter".

They said where individual visits were "desired locally" and could be done safely, they would "urge government to consider easing this particular restriction sooner rather than later".

Last week, Environment Minister Edwin Poots suggested there could be a phased reopening of some churches that could adhere to social distancing.

'Long for the day'

In the joint statement, Presbyterian Moderator Reverend William Henry, Catholic Primate of All-Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin, Church of Ireland Archbishop Reverend John McDowell, Methodist Church President Reverend Sam McGuffin and Reverend Ivan Patterson of the Irish Council of Churches called on the executive to keep the issue under regular review, "so that when it is safe to do so, there can be an easing of the restrictions".

The statement, released on Monday, read: "While we all look forward to the day when we can again gather together for collective worship in our churches, we accept that at this time it would not be appropriate to consider a full return to such gatherings."

The leaders said they recognised "Christians across our land long for the day when we can all gather again inside our church buildings for fellowship and collective worship".

They also commended their ministers and clergy "for their prayerful and creative use of various online platforms and other means that have brought encouragement, through God's word and through prayer".

'Look our for one another'

However, they accepted that "to be a community, in the real sense of the word, means that as individuals, we acknowledge our interdependence".

Image copyright coldsnowstorm Image caption The leaders said restrictions on collective worship were "for the common good"

"In loving our neighbours, it is important that we all look out for one another and continue to adhere to government advice on social distancing and other measures," the statement continued.

"The current restrictions are challenging, but are for the common good and the protection of everyone across our island."

Speaking at the executive's daily press conference last week Edwin Poots said: "If you have a church where you can't facilitate social distancing, but people want to come together, could you have a drive-in church so people don't get out of their cars but can still come together?"

However, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill warned the public not to expect major change when lockdown rules are reviewed this week.

Ms O'Neill said any changes to Covid-19 restrictions would be "gradual and slow".