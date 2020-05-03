Image copyright Pacemaker

The former Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt has resigned as deputy chair of a Stormont committee after he admitted breaking lockdown rules.

The Sunday World newspaper reported the Strangford MLA had visited a friend in Portballintrae in County Antrim.

Mr Nesbitt said he has apologised and is remorseful.

The current UUP leader, Steve Aiken, said his colleague had made a "huge mistake".

"Breaking the lockdown regulations is totally unacceptable, no matter who you are," he said.

"The rules are there to help save lives.

"I have accepted his resignation as deputy chair of the committee for the Executive Office."

In a statement given to the newspaper, Mr Nesbitt said it had been a "stressful and difficult period" and "unfortunately I have made some very poor decisions".