Belfast stabbing: Man stable after being attacked by three men
- 3 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 26-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed during an attack by three men in west Belfast.
The man was stabbed in the abdomen during the incident, which happened in the Woodbourne Crescent area at approximately 17:00 BST on Saturday.
A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was released on police bail.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the incident.