Image caption A design of how the finished building would look on Linenhall Street

The BBC says it has "paused" plans to redevelop and extend Broadcasting House in Belfast.

Funding for the £77m scheme was approved by the BBC board in 2018 and it received planning approval this year.

BBC Northern Ireland director Peter Johnson said the decision was taken in light of the need to protect the BBC's financial position.

The project will now be subject to review.

Mr Johnson said the review would "give us the opportunity to take stock of a changing environment and to look at how best to prioritise investment in our technology and infrastructure".

"We will also need to take account of wider developments affecting BBC strategy, funding and priorities," he added.

The plan for the building involved a new central hub linking existing buildings, as well as the creation of a new public plaza on Linenhall Street.