Image caption McComb's coaches have no vehicles on the road since 16 March

The trade body for bus and coach businesses in Northern Ireland has told BBC News NI the industry is being decimated by Covid-19.

Bus and Coach Northern Ireland said operators have seen almost £30m worth of bookings cancelled since lockdown began in March.

The industry is now appealing for more financial help from Stormont to ensure its survival.

There are more than 200 operators in Northern Ireland.

Normally at this time of year, Northern Ireland's north coast roads would be starting to become busy with coaches carrying tourists.

This season, however, the roads are quiet as coronavirus lockdown measures remain in place.

Caroline McComb, of McComb's Coaches spoke to BBC News NI in February expressing concerns about a slowdown in the number of Asian visitors.

Now she says the company has had no coaches on the road since 16 March and has written off the summer season.

'Swept aside'

"What people don't realise is that without coaches, there is minimal to no tourism," said Ms McComb.

"When groups are coming to the airport, they've to get to their hotel and then to the visitor attractions. We are the people who get them to those places.

"Coach hire is a huge industry and our whole industry is being forgotten. We are being swept aside. Nobody is supporting the business."

She added that there is "no sign of additional or special support when this comes to an end" and described the furlough scheme as "a drop in the ocean for us".

"June is nowhere near long enough," she said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department for the Economy said its priority is "to do everything possible to help mitigate against the impact of Covid-19 on our economy, protect supply chains, safeguard jobs and sustain businesses".

It added: "We are aware of the wide range of businesses facing financial difficulties and are actively looking at what more might be done to close some of those remaining gaps in support."

Tourism was one of the first industries to be affected by Covid-19, with cancellations starting as the virus spread in China.

The chief executive of Bus and Coach NI has said it will take time to recover.

"We have absolutely nothing coming through in terms of future bookings, on top of which, businesses are coming out of their lean period and have no reserves," Karen Magill told BBC News NI.

'Falling through the cracks'

"I am looking at the survival of our industry. We are seeing an existential crisis."

Ms Magill said her organisation "got this industry on its feet over the last 20 years, and now here we are - just decimated and with no eligibility for any of the grants".

She said she and her colleagues are "waiting with bated breath for the hardship fund to help us".

Meanwhile, Darin Ferguson, of Condor Executive in Larne, said he now has "zero income" because of the impact of coronavirus on the tourism industry.

"I had 100 people coming over from Canada for a two-week trip later in the year and that is on hold at the moment.

"My business is coming from the international market and I am not getting that this year. It'll be next year before the industry picks up."

Mr Ferguson said the industry is "falling through the cracks and the support doesn't help us".

With social distancing set to remain a part of our lives for some time, there are many questions some within the tourism industry want answered.

"We need information as to when the environment is right to start opening up and, when they do open up, how will that look?" Mr Ferguson said.

"Where are you going to take people? Because if your hotels, pubs and attractions aren't open, there is nowhere for them to go."