A man has suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in an attack in north Belfast.

Police said that they received a report of an incident at Lepper Street about 21:45 BST on Thursday.

The victim, in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said that residents would be "disgusted and fearful" following the attack.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.