Image caption BJ Hogg has died, aged 65

Tributes have been paid to the well-known Northern Irish actor BJ Hogg, who has died, aged 65.

He was best known for his role as Big Mervyn in the BBC Northern Ireland series Give My Head Peace.

He was in the hit comedy for more than 20 years and toured with the cast in the stage show earlier this year.

BJ Hogg also appeared in several high-profile TV series including episodes of The Fall and Game of Thrones.

He also acted in several films shot in Northern Ireland including Hunger, Closing the Ring and Divorcing Jack.

Another role was as widower father Lexie in the short film Dance Lexie Dance, which was nominated for an Oscar in 1998 for best live action short film.

Born in Lisburn in 1955, his career on stage and screen in Northern Ireland spanned almost four decades.

Image caption BJ Hogg, second from left, with some of the cast from Give My Head Peace

In a statement, the comedy team behind Give My Head Peace, the Hole in the Wall gang, said: "BJ is part of the Give My Head Peace family.

"He was a fine actor, great colleague and a true friend. Our thoughts are with his wife Elish, son Nathan and daughter Abigail at this time."

Peter Johnston, Director BBC NI said, "BJ was a great comedy talent and a much-loved character in our long-running sitcom, Give My Head Peace.

"Many people will also remember his performance in the Oscar-nominated Dance, Lexie Dance. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad and difficult time."