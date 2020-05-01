Image copyright Getty Images

Forty percent of Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland have occurred in care homes, new figures show.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) has published its weekly breakdown of its fatalities.

It shows out of the 393 coronavirus-related deaths recorded by 24 April, 161 of them - 40.2% - had occurred in care homes and hospices.

The Department of Health had recorded 299 deaths by the same date.

Two sets of figures are published in Northern Ireland, a daily set produced by the Department of Health, which count mostly hospital deaths, and the weekly statistics from Nisra, which cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

The daily figures are also based on deaths where a patient had tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Health has said there is always a time lag for registering deaths in the community, with the process taking up to five days, and that the Nisra report could not feasibly be linked to the daily figures.

The total death toll is ultimately likely to be higher.

In its bulletin covering the period to April 24, Nisra said there were 209 hospital deaths, 158 in care homes, three in hospices and 23 at residential addresses or other locations.

The deaths that occurred in care homes and hospices involved 57 separate establishments.

In other developments on Friday:

The new figures show people older than 75 accounted for about three quarters of coronavirus-related deaths; 50.3% were men.

The Department of Health has faced some criticism for its handling of providing statistics on Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Responsibility for reporting moved from the Public Health Agency to the Department on 19 April.

A dashboard containing comprehensive information was launched, but taken down two days later when a figure it contained was incorrect.

Since then, the department has been producing daily updates with limited information.

On Thursday, the UK Statistics Authority said a news release on a departmental website and Twitter were "not sufficient".

The Department of Health has said a new Covid-19 interactive statistics dashboard will be available from Friday at 14:00 BST.