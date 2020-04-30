Call for churches to reopen during lockdown

Image caption Many churches have been closed to the public since lockdown measures were introduced last month

Churches should reopen now as part of a gradual series of measures to return to normality, Northern Ireland's agriculture minister has said.

Edwin Poots said NI had "put coronavirus into reverse", and that people had got the message on the continued need for social distancing.

If off-licences could be trusted to stay open, churches could too, he said.

But a fellow minister has said ministers should not publicly debate how the lockdown should be eased.

"My preference is to discuss these things at executive, be led by the evidence and medical advice, and come to an agreed position and communicate that very clearly through to the public," said Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

Nine new Covid-related deaths were announced by Stormont's Department of Health on Wednesday, bringing its the total to 338. That toll relates mainly to hospital fatalities and is likely to rise when community deaths are taken into account.

Across the UK, there have been 26,097 confirmed Covid-linked deaths while the Republic of Ireland's death toll stands at 1,190, although both countries use different counting methods.

On Thursday, Mr Poots suggested garden centres should be allowed to reopen, if they can manage social distancing.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the executive would review the lockdown restrictions by 9 May - but stressed the importance of having enforced them in the first place.

In other developments on Thursday:

The pandemic has caused major disruption to religious services across Northern Ireland, with many churches severely restricted funeral services or cancelling them altogether.

Council-run cemeteries were recently reopened to the public following protests from bereaved families.

There had been opposition from some parties in the Executive, but agreement was eventually reached.

Image caption Edwin Poots said there should be a graduated response to lifting lockdown restrictions

Mr Poots said he was not recommending the return of church services as yet, but suggested people could visit places of worship individually or in small family groups.

"There's no reason whatsoever that that cannot be supervised," the DUP MLA told the BBC's Nolan Show.

Deciding when to lift lockdown restrictions is a balancing act for every government grappling with this pandemic.

It's more complicated in the five-party Stormont executive, where the notion of collective responsibility has all but evaporated.

With disagreements over the timing of school closures, use of the military, testing strategies, reopening cemeteries and now these latest calls, is it going to be a battle a week in the executive?

Debates about what should be lifted - and when - have now gone public again.

Mr Poots' ministerial colleagues are concerned about reversing the success lockdown measures have had in containing the spread of the virus - if pressure builds over issues being thrust under the spotlight.

It's clear from the mixed messaging that the parties are as unsure as everyone else about how this unprecedented crisis will play out - but it's their job to lead together, and bring the public along with them.

"We have driven down coronavirus, despite the fact that our supermarkets constantly have people inside them and queues outside them," he said.

Reopening churches was among the "incremental steps" that could be take now to help return society to a sense of normality, said Mr Poots.

"The consequences of keeping people at home is affecting people's mental health and it is increasing domestic violence," he added.

Asked if attending church in person was really necessary during a health emergency, Mr Poots said: "I don't need to go to a church to pray.

"But for a lot of people, particularly from the Roman Catholic and Church of Ireland community, they like to go to a place of worship and spend some time in prayer."