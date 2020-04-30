Image copyright Getty Images

Talks will continue on Thursday between union representatives and officials from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council over the future of 73 posts.

On Tuesday, the council announced plans to cut agency and short-term workers due to the Covid-19 crisis.

It said it needed to take action to balance the budget.

On Wednesday night, Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey urged councils to "exhaust all options to protect workers".

She said she shared councils' concerns about their ongoing financial sustainability.

"But this is a time for careful consideration of all the options before taking action," she said.

The minister said her officials were working closely with councils to understand their financial position and to see if they can make use of the government's job retention scheme.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council said that the government scheme for furloughing staff was not open to them.

Consultations with unions were due to end on Wednesday evening but the deadline has now been extended until Friday May 1st.

People whose jobs are at risk are said to be "devastated".

One of them told BBC News NI that the 73 workers now find themselves in "a very difficult situation at this time".

'Balance the budget'

A relative of another worker said she had been "left in tears" after being informed by telephone that she had lost her job.

The announcement has highlighted confusion among some local councils in Northern Ireland over the issue of furloughing.

In a statement, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: "The UK-wide furlough scheme for staff, where the government will fund 80% of salaries if an organisation decides that certain staff will be temporarily laid off, is not expected to be used by local authorities unless certain specific situations apply.

"Even if we are eligible, it is likely that this will only cover a small percentage of the current budget gap."

The council said it needed to "immediately take action to balance our budget and help secure our long-term future".

'Engaging with staff'

However, the chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Siobhán Currie, told the BBC that it was considering the option.

She said the council believes that it should be eligible to submit a claim under the government's job retention scheme, and "has been engaging with our staff and trade union representatives regarding the potential of identifying appropriate staff for furlough leave".

She added: "Our council recognises and greatly values the proactive and committed role that our staff have played during this crisis."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) indicated that there has been no definitive guidance from central government on the issue of furloughing options for councils.