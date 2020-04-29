Police seize £100,000 of suspected prescription drugs

Image copyright PSNI

Two people have been arrested in east Belfast following the seizure of suspected prescription drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000.

Police said the suspected counterfeit diazepam and £2,000 of cash were in a package intercepted by Border Force.

A woman, 45, and a man, 49, were arrested on suspicion of attempted possession of Class C controlled drugs with intent to supply.

The arrests were made as part of an Organised Crime Task Force operation.

Police said the operation had prevented a significant quantity of suspected diazepam, from reaching local communities and causing harm to vulnerable people.

PSNI Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said people may mistakenly think taking prescription drugs is not dangerous.

"Taking drugs that you haven't been prescribed in unregulated quantities can pose a massive risk to life," he said.

"You do not know what is contained within illicit prescription drugs ordered online or what strength they might be.

"The reality is that people in our communities are dying from taking illicit prescription drugs which they have not been prescribed by their GP."

He said police would continue to disrupt the supply of prescription drugs from communities and arrest those who continue to harm people by selling them.