Image copyright PA Media

Health Minister Robin Swann has said steps will be taken to come out of lockdown when the "time is right" for Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann said that they could come at a different time to other parts of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

He said the executive was currently talking about what steps would be taken, rather than when they would be.

Mr Swann also said he was concerned that complacency regarding current coronavirus restrictions is setting in.

The latest figures published by the Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon showed another 20 people died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

That brings the total number of deaths to 329, although this figure, which relates mainly to hospital fatalities, is likely to rise.

There were also 34 more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in NI, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 3,408.

"While the steps will be similar across the United Kingdom, across this island, it's about the timing that we have to get right," he told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster on Wednesday.

"Four or five weeks ago, we were seven to 10 days behind where London was on the curve, on the spread of the virus.

"So it wouldn't make sense for us to be coming out of lockdown at the same time as London.

"It's about doing what's right for Northern Ireland, for the people of Northern Ireland."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A police officer patrolling Belfast city centre on Tuesday

Mr Swann added: "The timing has to be based on where we are in regards to the virus and where the virus spread is in Northern Ireland.

"The conversation that the executive is having at this time, is what those steps will look like rather than focussing on the time that they should happen."

The health minister said reports of increasing traffic on the roads made him concerned about complacency and said that people's actions still mattered in terms of containing the virus.