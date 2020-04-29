Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The NI Affairs Committee says it is important forthcoming legislation is balanced, fair and appropriate

A Westminster committee is to investigate how the government is approaching the legacy of the Troubles.

This inquiry by a cross-party group of MPs comes after NI Secretary Brandon Lewis unveiled his strategy for dealing with the legacy of the past last month.

Mr Lewis proposes setting up a single independent body to oversee information retrieval and investigation.

He only wants full police investigations in cases with a "realistic prospect" of prosecution due to "new compelling" evidence, otherwise there will be bar on future re-investigation.

Back in March, the Northern Ireland Office said the move would "end the cycle of reinvestigations for the families of victims and (Army) veterans alike".

Sinn Féin and the SDLP strongly criticised the plans and there was a cool response from the Irish government.

Mr Lewis also met strong opposition from a number of victims campaigners, who accused the government of trying to rewrite the rules of justice.

The secretary of state was also accused of showing bad faith.

Now the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee wants to examine if these plans really meet the needs of families and survivors, and if the proposals will help with reconciliation.

The chairman of the committee, Simon Hoare, said "It is essential that the government gets this right, not only for individuals and families affected, who want to know what happened to their loved ones, but to support reconciliation in Northern Ireland for future generations, too.

"The inquiry will provide a forum for people to share their views, and the committee will do all in its power to help ensure that forthcoming legislation is balanced, fair and appropriate to the circumstances in Northern Ireland."

The committee, which includes DUP, SDLP and Alliance MPs, also wants to investigate why these new plans differ from proposals contained in the Stormont House Agreement of 2014.