Image caption The European Commission Office in Belfast closed earlier this year

The government is "playing futile games" over its opposition to a European Union office in Northern Ireland, according to the Sinn Féin MP John Finucane.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has ruled out the office after the end of the transition period.

The transition period is due to last until 31 December 2020.

During this time, the UK will remain in both the EU customs union and single market.

Michael Gove told fellow MPs on a Westminster committee there was "no need for a mini embassy" in Northern Ireland after the European Union had requested the need for a technical base.

Responding to Mr Gove, the North Belfast MP John Finucane said the comments were "provocative and deeply unhelpful at a crucial period in Brexit negotiations".

"The protocol for negotiations state clearly that the EU has a right to be physically present to oversee the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement," he said.

"There is an onus on the British Government to facilitate this presence.

"The British Government should cease playing futile games and instead place their efforts into constructively engaging in a robust negotiation that respects the protections."

On Monday, it was revealed that the Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt had written to Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, to reject the EU's proposal for an EU Commission office in Belfast after the end of the transition to oversee the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol.

In the letter, Ms Mordaunt said the UK "cannot agree" to the proposal.