Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The other test provider PPTC said it was also considering a delay to its registration process

The transfer test organisation AQE has postponed the date pupils can start to register for its tests.

Registration for P6 pupils was due to open on Wednesday 29 April but has been delayed until Thursday 14 May.

AQE said it had made the move to provide clarity to parents in the continuing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The other test provider PPTC said it was also considering a delay to its registration process.

It was due to open on Monday 11 May.

AQE said parents would be able to register their children for the tests online via the organisation's website in the first instance, with a written form made available when the AQE office was able to reopen.

Thousands of pupils sit the transfer tests every year.

The AQE and PPTC tests are used by the vast majority of grammar schools in Northern Ireland to admit pupils into Year 8.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption AQE said their first priority was the health and wellbeing of the pupils and staff

The exams usually take place over five consecutive Saturdays in November and December.

However, one option being considered is to move them to a later date in 2020 or early 2021.

PPTC said it was looking at whether its test could be delayed from mid-November 2020.

"This would provide all pupils with valuable additional P7 time before being assessed," PPTC said.

AQE said their "first priority in planning for the assessments is the health and wellbeing of the pupils and staff involved".

"In the continuing uncertainty caused by Covid-19, AQE is endeavouring to provide clarity to P6 pupils and parents about the arrangements for the tests which are scheduled to take place during the next academic year," a spokesperson said.

"We continue to have discussions with key stakeholders to ensure that the best possible provision is made for applicants."

The Department of Education's permanent secretary Derek Baker previously told assembly members on Stormont's education committee, both AQE and PPTC were considering changing the dates and contents of the tests.

The department has no responsibility for running the tests, but does oversee the timetable for pupils transferring from primaries to post-primary schools.