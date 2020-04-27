Image copyright PA Media

Arlene Foster has described as "regrettable" comments by the Sinn Féin president that Covid-19 is a greater accelerant towards a united Ireland than Brexit.

Mary Lou McDonald said the pandemic showed the need for one approach across Ireland.

In response, the DUP leader said some leaders were more interested in "constitutional navel-gazing".

"My priority is to warn and to protect lives," she said.

Also speaking at the daily Stormont press briefing, Sinn Féin's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said her leader was not making a political point.

On Monday, a further 10 hospital deaths in Northern Ireland were announced, bringing the total number of deaths recorded by the Public Health Agency in NI to 309.

A further 66 positive cases have been recorded, bringing the total number in Northern Ireland to 3,374.

In the Republic of Ireland, a further 18 deaths were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total to 1,102.

Speaking at the press conference, Mrs Foster warned that the collective effort against coronavirus was far from over, and said if restrictions were lifted too quickly, the UK government and devolved institutions would be forced to "slam on the brakes again".

She was then asked about the comments made by Mrs McDonald to the Sunday Times at the weekend.

The Sinn Féin president had criticised the British Government's approach to Covid-19 and described the lack of a single health policy across the island of Ireland as "astonishing".

'Danger of partition'

"When Brexit happened, people said this is an accelerant in terms of the unity debate, because it was so obvious with the danger to the border," she said.

"I think this dwarfs Brexit in terms of reflecting the danger of partition, the fact that it's not sustainable, and the necessity for us to work as one island.

"Everything we do to keep people safe has to be on the understanding we are a single population on a small island and have to look after each other."

However Mrs Foster accused some leaders of "having their priorities lie elsewhere" in the middle of a pandemic.

"I do think it is regrettable that other leaders are interested in constitutional navel-gazing at this time," said the first minister.

"My priority is to warn and to protect lives and that's what I'm focused on doing."

Image caption Mary Lou McDonald said partition of the island of Ireland was unsustainable

The deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill said it was practical to have an all-island approach to public health.

"It's not even a political point, it's a point of good, common sense," she told the press conference.

'No time for impatience'

She also said there was already regular engagement with ministers in the Republic of Ireland, and that another north-south meeting would take place this Thursday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Michelle O'Neill has warned against people becoming complacent as Northern Ireland moves through the first wave

Both the first and deputy first ministers urged the public to continue following the guidance on social distancing.

Ms O'Neill said there was "light at the end of the tunnel", and that more lives were being saved.

"Having come so far it would be more than a crying shame to undo it, it would be catastrophic for a society as small as Northern Ireland," added Mrs Foster.

"Now is not time for impatience to get the better of us."

In other developments: