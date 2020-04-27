Image copyright Pacemaker

Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event, the Balmoral Show, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which was to be held in May, had previously been postponed until August.

Organisers, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), said it tried to explore "all alternative options" and did not come to the decision "lightly".

It said the next show will take place from 12-15 May 2021.

In a statement, RUAS chief executive Dr Alan Crowe said the organisers understood the news would be "disappointing to many" but said that "as a society, we have an obligation to protect the health and wellbeing" of everyone who would be attending the event.

'Plan to return stronger'

"As Northern Ireland's largest agri-food event with over 120,000 visitors each year, we are aware of the time, money and hard work put into attending the show by livestock exhibitors, competitors, sponsors, trade stands and suppliers.

"With many local farmers, businesses and visitors facing financial uncertainty at present, we feel that everything is stacked against us in trying to run a show in August."

The four-day event, which has been held 151 times, attracts thousands to Balmoral Park, outside Lisburn.

It had previously been held at the King's Hall site in Belfast.

"Moving forward, the RUAS will continue to take great pride in supporting and showcasing our local farming community and we plan to return next year with a Balmoral Show stronger than ever," Dr Crowe added.