West Belfast: Two men charged with attempted murder following assault
- 27 April 2020
Two men have been charged with attempted murder by police investigating an assault in west Belfast last week.
The assault happened in the Beechmount Avenue area on Wednesday, 22 April.
The pair will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The two men have also been charged with a number of other offences, including attempted aggravated burglary with intent to commit GBH and possessing a firearm.