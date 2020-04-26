PSNI officer injured after car rammed off motorway

Image copyright PSNI Road Policing & Safety Image caption The officer suffered "extensive whiplash injuries" in the crash

A PSNI officer has been treated in hospital after his patrol car was rammed off the motorway during a pursuit near Randalstown.

Police said the patrol tried to stop a blue BMW which was "travelling at high speed" on the M22 in County Antrim at about 17:20 BST on Saturday.

The officer suffered "extensive whiplash injuries" in the crash.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he was "wishing our injured colleague a full and speedy recovery".

Police said the BMW was found abandoned in a lay-by in Moneynick Road and they believe the driver made off on foot towards Staffordstown Road.

They have appealed for anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.