Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dozens of firefighters are tackling the blaze

Firefighters are tackling a “significant” blaze across a large area of gorse in Newry.

Six fire engines, 46 firefighters and a water tanker have been deployed to the scene of the incident at Carrickbroad Road, Killeavy.

The fire has now been burning for several days.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it appeared at this stage that the blaze had been started deliberately.

“Dealing with incidents of this nature, which at this stage appears to have been started deliberately, unnecessarily draws precious resources away from where they are needed most, protecting our community," they added.

“It is most important that we all play our part in protecting our communities during this national emergency, and to ensure that we do not add unnecessary pressures to the emergency services."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The fire has been burning for several days

The fire is the latest of a spate across Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, the fire service said it had dealt with 300 grassland or gorse fires over a three-week period.

It said most of them had been started deliberately.

In an earlier joint statement, the fire service and the Department for Agriculture called for farmers and the public to be careful with fire.

“The hot and dry weather has left the countryside vulnerable to fires caused by burning of vegetation or waste and littering and dumping of waste materials could put our emergency services under more pressure,” a statement said.