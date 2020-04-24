Image copyright PSNI

Photographs of a potential witness to the murder of a west Belfast man shot outside a school in 2018 have been released by police.

Jim Donegan, a father-of-two, was shot in his car as he waited to collect his son from school on the Glen Road in west Belfast on 4 December 2018.

No one has been charged in connection to Mr Donegan’s killing.

Detectives hunting his killer believe the man in the photos could have information to help the investigation.

“I am hoping the male, who we have released images of today, will contact us as we believe he may be a potential witness, and he may hold vital information about what happened,” Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery said.

Image caption Jim Donegan was shot several times outside St Mary's Grammar School

“You might have information which is key to piecing together the events which resulted in the death of Jim Donegan," he added.

"What you saw on that day or what you know may make all the difference.”

Mr Donegan was shot several times, including in the head, outside St Mary's Grammar School.

His was covered in coats by teachers so pupils could not see the murder scene.

Det Ch Insp Montgomery said his killing was a “chilling and callous execution” and was “carried out by a lone gunman".

“I have said before I am confident the answer to finding those involved in Jim’s murder lies within the community,” he said.

“I am appealing again to anyone who has information which could be significant to please, pick up the phone and tell us what you know,” he said.