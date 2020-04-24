Image copyright Getty Images

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in NI is significantly higher than previously reported.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) has published its weekly breakdown of its fuller figures.

It shows the total number of deaths by 17 April (276) was 64 higher than had been recorded by NI's Public Health Agency (PHA) by the same date (212).

About a third of those (96) occurred in care homes and hospices.

The PHA's daily death numbers are mostly hospital deaths, while Nisra's weekly figures encompass all deaths in Northern Ireland where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Nisra said there were also 166 hospital deaths and 14 at residential addresses.

The deaths that occurred in care homes involved 44 separate establishments.

Last week when Nisra published its first weekly breakdown of the figures, it showed the number of Covid-19 deaths in NI up to 10 April were a third higher than had been previously reported.

The Department of Health has said there is always a time lag for registering deaths in the community, with the process taking up to five days, and that the Nisra report could not feasibly be linked to the PHA figures.

The total death toll is ultimately likely to be higher.