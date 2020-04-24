Image copyright oversnap

The Northern Ireland Executive is to consider whether cemeteries should be reopened on a controlled basis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Graveyards were closed to public visits in March when lockdown measures were announced.

The regulations were drawn up by the Department of Health but the executive holds the power to change them.

The DUP and UUP support the move, Sinn Féin and Alliance are opposed and the SDLP is seeking health advice.

First Minister Arlene Foster has said she believes it should be possible to reopen cemeteries while Health Minister Robin Swann said he saw no reason not to reopen them, as long as social distancing measures can be implemented.

Cemeteries in Northern Ireland are operated by councils but the executive holds the legal power over whether to reopen them.

It is understood Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride will take part in Friday's executive meeting and provide advice to ministers.

In England, the coronavirus legislation has already been changed to allow cemeteries to open again.

Mrs Foster, speaking to The View programme on Thursday evening, said a paper from Health Minister Robin Swann was given to executive colleagues last Friday recommending cemeteries reopen.

"Some colleagues decided they felt it wasn't the right time to go with that advice from the health minister.

"I thought it was at that time, but we have another opportunity tomorrow and I hope that we will come together and that we will give some solace and comfort to those people who want to visit the grave of their loved one."

She added that it was "the right thing to do".

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told The View that there was "room for consideration" on the subject of reopening cemeteries.

She added that there needed to be a focus on two things - both the human needs of families "at the most tragic moment of loss" but also "that we can't have complacency… that we're out of danger, because that's just not true".

On Thursday, Sinn Féin's Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the executive would attempt to reach an agreement at its meeting on Friday.

However, he said he would be guided by advice from health officials.

"I'm quite relaxed about listening to the advice I get and ensuring it is compatible - we need to ensure that our our central priority which is about saving lives, remains our number one priority," he added.

"Of course where we can respond to people's needs we'll want to respond in a very sympathetic way."

The DUP's Economy Minister Diane Dodds said her party fully supported the reopening of cemeteries to help those who are grieving.

She said it was among "controlled and measured" decisions that could be taken alongside the priority to protect and save lives.

"I do think perhaps we should look at the opening of cemeteries as one of those very small steps that would help alleviate the pain for families," she added.

'Consider families who are suffering'

by Kevin Sharkey, BBC News NI

Forthill Cemetery in Cookstown, County Tyrone is like all others in Northern Ireland - a closed sign on the wall, its gates locked.

The closures have come in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but a funeral director in the area is appealing for Stormont to reopen them.

Joanna Loughran said the executive must act to help people on their journey of grief.

"I would ask them to consider the families within their own community and the wider communities who all are suffering, and to please reopen the graveyards and the cemeteries again.

"It's the only place where families are getting comfort through these hard times."

Later, the funeral director will lay a floral wreath on a grave at Forthill for a family who are not currently allowed to do it themselves but wanted to mark a Month's Mind, a Catholic Church mass celebrated in remembrance of a person a month after their death.

"The family contacted me during the week, they have had a recent bereavement, and they asked would I possibly be able to lay these flowers on their mother's grave for them," she said.

You can listen to the full interview on Good Morning Ulster, which is on air on Radio Ulster from 07:00 BST.