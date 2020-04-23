Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is expected that sellers will have to book animals in and drop them off without attending the sale

Northern Ireland's marts are to begin reopening a month after they were shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some marts will begin start livestock sales next week, but with restrictions in place.

It follows a number of successful online sales in recent weeks.

There are about 20 marts in Northern Ireland and it is expected they will resume business on a phased basis.

They closed voluntarily on 23 March following concerns about farmers failing to comply with social distancing guidelines, prior to the regulations coming into force.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) welcomed the news of the phased reopening.

They said they had been in contact with the operators in recent weeks and had been reassured that "robust operational protocols" had been developed which would allow them to operate safely.

The restrictions have led to problems for farmers in recent weeks, especially with maintaining cashflow in farm businesses.

It is expected that sellers will have to book animals in and drop them off without attending the sale.

A limited number of buyers will be allowed to attend and the sale rings have been marked out to comply with social distancing.

Sellers will then be contacted with the sale price and will be asked whether they want to accept it.

People selling livestock will be able to view the sale online.