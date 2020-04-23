Image copyright Getty Images/NanoStockk

Sky has apologised over disruption to its phone and broadband services in Belfast and Londonderry.

Problems were reported in the north west on Wednesday night and disruption to services in Derry is ongoing.

Sky said problems in the the Belfast area were reported on Thursday morning, but this issue has since been fixed.

Asked by BBC News NI if services were affected in other parts of NI, the firm said it had been informed the issues were isolated to Belfast and Derry.

"We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing," a Sky statement said.

"Customers in Belfast will see their services restored shortly and we have engineers on site now in Londonderry working hard to get those services up and running,"