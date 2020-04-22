Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said she will never take her health for granted again after recovering from Covid-19.

Ms McDonald said it had been "a horrible experience" and that she feels "very lucky" to be over it.

The Dublin politician was found to be positive for Covid-19 on 13 April after being tested some weeks previously.

"It's like your whole system has been invaded," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme.

"My overall feeling is that I am very, very lucky. I am off all medication."

She added: "The great liberation is to wake up in the morning and to feel well and I will never ever take that for granted again."

Ms McDonald said as she was recovering from the virus, she developed pleurisy in her right lung and it was in the middle of that that she got her test result back.

'Wisest advice'

She said testing was vital and it was not happening as quickly as it needs to.

"The way for us to keep ahead of this virus, not just now, but in the weeks and months ahead is test, test, test, isolate and to trace," she said.

"That is what the World Health Organisation tells us and that is the wisest advice that we will get.

"Here in the south the situation was that there were a whole series of very high level announcements of hugely ambitious targets and that was grand.

"But that's certainly not what was happening on the ground and I experienced that at first hand."

Ms McDonald said she had now returned to work and was feeling well.

"I am very glad I came out the far end of it," she said.

"To people who have buried loved ones, I am absolutely heartbroken for them.

"Fortunately I was not hospitalised, I count myself very lucky on that score.

"This is a horrible virus and believe me nobody wants to catch it."