A 21-year-old man has been arrested after the death of a woman in south Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) found the 39-year-old woman's body after they were called to a flat in Haywood Avenue at 01:45 BST on Wednesday.

Officers are treating the woman's death as suspicious.

A post mortem examination is to take place to establish the cause of death.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Haywood Avenue late on Tuesday night or early on Wednesday morning and who saw or heard anything to contact detectives.