Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police have asked the public to contact them if they have footage of the incident

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly dousing another man in accelerant and trying to set him on fire.

The PSNI said the incident happened outside a house in Silverstream Avenue at about 15:30 BST on Tuesday.

The victim managed to escape.

The man has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.