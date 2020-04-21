Image copyright Getty Image caption Mr Poots said forest parks had been closed as people were going to places like Tollymore and behaving like “they were on holidays"

Pedestrian access to forest and country parks has been re-opened after being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Edwin Poots has said.

The agriculture minister said these are “difficult times” and “we need to reflect people have the message on social distancing”.

Car parks will remain closed and they will be open to pedestrians only.

Mr Poots said the public had responded to social distancing measures in a “remarkable way”.

"Pedestrian access will be available to all forest and country parks from today onwards," Mr Poots told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"Our car parks will not be open. We're not encouraging people to drive, but for local communities, having that facility on their doorstep, is something that [they] will be able to utilise for walking purposes only, not for picnics, not for gatherings, not for anything else. For walking purposes only and for getting a bit of exercise."

'Enjoy a walk'

Mr Poots said that access had been closed because of the risk of the virus.

He said the public response had been so good there are “less people contracting and being admitted to hospital with coronavirus".

“It is good for your mental health and physical help to get out into the fresh air for a walk,” Mr Poots added.

He said it would be for the police to monitor where people were parking.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption "It is good for your mental health and physical help to get out into the fresh air for a walk" - Edwin Poots

“We will have our own staff and if people behave inappropriately, they will be dealt with. Should we have to close them again, we will,” he said.

However, he added: “I don’t believe that will be the case."

Mr Poots said forest parks had been closed before as people were going to places like Tollymore and Castlewellan in County Down and behaving like “they were on holidays”.

“That wasn’t appropriate, but it is entirely appropriate for someone to go out on a beautiful day like today and enjoy a walk,” he said.

In terms of council parks, that is a decision for each individual council.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council is going to reopen some of its parks on Tuesday, but all play parks and outdoor gyms will remain closed.

Mid & East Antrim Council made the decision to reopen its Household Recycling Centres last week.