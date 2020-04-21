Image copyright Getty Images

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has called for cemeteries across Northern Ireland to be reopened on a "controlled basis".

Cemeteries were closed when the lockdown was announced by the Stormont executive last month.

While they are operated by councils, the executive holds the legal power to decide when they should re-open.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party believes it is possible to reopen cemeteries safely.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan Show, Sir Jeffrey said it was "about making balanced judgements".

"We believe it is possible to do this safely, to put in place measures that will protect people and at the same time enable them, if they need to, to visit their loved ones," he added.

However the DUP MP said there is a "difference of opinion" within the executive about when the decision should be taken.

Image caption Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party believes it is possible to reopen cemeteries safely

Sinn Féin said it is "not the time to relax the guidelines on physical distancing and gatherings".

The Alliance Party said that while it had sympathy with those wished to visit the grave of a loved one, it was "important we maintain the stay-at-home guidelines until the lockdown guidelines are relaxed".

Sir Jeffrey said he believed a system could be put in place in order for people to visit cemeteries safely.

He suggested a one-way system could be set up, or that opening hours should be reduced and that social distancing measures should be strictly adhered to.

"We allow people to go out to the supermarket, where they queue up," he added.

Sources told the Nolan Show that the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) has supported calls for the cemeteries to reopen.

It is not clear what the SDLP's position is.