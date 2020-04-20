Image copyright Getty

A list of essential workers has been published by the NI Executive.

They include food and Personal Protective Equipment producers.

Utilities, water, waste treatment and construction activities supporting the health service and food industry are also allowed to continue.

The list was drawn up by a forum chaired by the Labour Relations Agency and including the Chamber of Commerce, CBI, trade unions and the Public Health Agency.

It was approved by Stormont ministers on Monday.

Other essential industries allowed to continue working include:

Distribution of livestock and agricultural materials

Newsagents and bicycle shops

Car parks

Vehicle repair garages

Transport workers

Food delivery and takeaway businesses

Media workers

Scientific researchers and lawyers

Laboratory and analytical services

“The list is published for advisory purposes to allow companies to make their own decisions.

"If a company can work within the social distancing guidelines then it should do so," Economy Minister Diane Dodds said.

“The safety guidance will have practical application in the workplace.”

Mrs Dodds said it was essential to make sure supply lines "remain solid"

Ministers have faced criticism in some quarters for the time it has taken to produce the list of essential workers.

A lockdown on most businesses was announced last month to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The aim of the priority sectors list is to clarify what constitutes a priority sector and to support Northern Ireland companies to continue their business operations and protect the incomes of their workforces.

“Along with the accompanying guidance on safe working practices, the list is there to protect everyone in the workplace, to ensure our essential supply chains remain solid and to help Northern Ireland be ready to rebuild its economy when this crisis has passed,” Mrs Dodds said.

The full priority sector list can be found through the NI Business Info website.