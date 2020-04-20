Fire crews tackle large gorse fire in County Tyrone

Image caption Coalisland gorse fire

Fire-fighters are battling a large gorse fire in County Tyrone.

A number of fire engines and water tankers are at the scene of the fire in Coalisland, in bogland close to the Derrytresk Gaelic football ground.

Dry ground and strong winds are hampering their efforts and smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has been called to a number of fires in the area over the past few days.

On Wednesday, seven fire engines and 56 fire-fighters attended a gorse fire at Barony Road, Mountfield, Omagh.