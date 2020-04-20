Image copyright PSNI Image caption John Paul McDonagh was seriously injured at Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen and died in hospital

Two males, aged 24 and 15, have been arrested in connection with the murder of John Paul McDonagh.

The 18-year-old died in hospital last Monday after being stabbed on 11 April in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

Mr McDonagh was found with serious injuries in Coolcullen Meadow after a group of males brandishing weapons clashed in the street, police said.

The two suspects were arrested on suspicion of affray and wounding with intent.

Detained in the Enniskillen area on Monday morning, they remain in custody at present.

A 29-year-old man has already been charged in connection with Mr McDonagh's murder.