Police station attack 'a coronavirus cry for help'

A Belfast man has been jailed after repeatedly throwing a breeze block at a police station in what his solicitor called a "cry for help".

Raymond Neill, 39, threw the block at the sangar of Newtownabbey Police Station, Belfast Magistrates' Court heard.

His solicitor said Neill was "struggling to cope" with the lockdown because he is afraid of getting coronavirus.

He was jailed for four months.

The incident happened at about 10:00 BST on Friday.

The prosecution said Neill, who is from Queen Victoria Gardens in Belfast, told police he wanted to be arrested and that his actions were "better than throwing a brick at someone".

“There was some damage - there are some scraps and chips but they’re extremely durable,” added the lawyer.

Neil's solicitor told the court: “He went to the police station to try to get their attention and he certainly did get their attention."

Neill appeared at court via video-link and pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Imposing a four month jail term, the district judge said he was giving credit for Neill’s guilty plea.