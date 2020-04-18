Image copyright Getty

Nurses should not feel under pressure to work without the recommended personal protective equipment (PPE), the Royal College of Nursing has said.

Pat Cullen, the director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, said it was "shocking" some nurses were in such a position.

In a survey by the RCN, 42% of nurses from Northern Ireland who were surveyed said they had to re-use items of PPE.

Health officials have said they were working hard to build up PPE stocks.

Ms Cullen said: "We all know that nursing staff have been under enormous pressure during this pandemic, however it is shocking to find that nurses are feeling pressurised to work without the protection they need."

The RCN carried out a survey across the UK over the Easter weekend and about 600 of its members in Northern Ireland took part.

Of those treating patients in high-risk areas - that is places where patients have, or are suspected of having, coronavirus - 42% said they were being asked to re-use items marked as single-use by manufacturers.

Almost a quarter reported an immediate lack of face and eye protection.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been UK protests about the lack of PPE for nursing staff

Ms Cullen added: "This is an anxious and worrying time for staff, and they must have the reassurance that they can do their jobs with all of the equipment necessary.

"Time and time again we have been on record as saying this, and it is disappointing to find that there are still problems.

In a statement earlier this week, the Northern Ireland Department of Health said it was “working hard to build up our PPE stockpiles for the expected second surge later in the year and recently took receipt of 5.5 million items following an announcement by Health Secretary Matt Hancock”.

Health Minister Robin Swann has also stressed the current global demand for PPE and acknowledged staff concerns on the issue.