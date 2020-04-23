Learning and light relief at The Afternoon Club

Image caption David Maxwell offers some gardening tips, including how to make plant pots - out of loo rolls

Time can feel like it's moving particularly slowly for some during these days of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

And if you have young children in your family, it can be a particular challenge keeping them entertained and stimulated.

BBC NI are trying to help a little with this. A new online series, The Afternoon Club, is part of the BBC's newly expanded education offering during this time.

It offers educational videos aimed at primary-aged children and their parents with a new lesson available on www.bbc.co.uk/afternoonclub each day.

The practical and interactive lessons cover everything from arts and crafts to science, dancing and sport.

Image caption Just dance: Choreographer Andy Gray teaches a class on carnival dancing

While the initiative was launched with fun and learning for children in mind, it's already also proving a hit for adults.

Many "big kids" have been getting off the sofa to breathe, stretch and relax to the animal inspired yoga class, run round the garden testing their heart rate, and partake in a spot of carnival dancing in their living room.

Teachers, parents and children have been commenting on how this new series is helping them during these difficult days.

Image caption Learn how to make homemade paint, multi-coloured crayons and how to paint with plants

Primary school teacher Carolyn Saunderson spoke of the value it has for pupils.

"The Afternoon Club provides fun and stimulating experiences that will immediately engage primary-aged children," she said.

"Each episode is jam packed with hands on experience that reinforce skills in Literacy, Numeracy, STEM and the Arts. It's an invaluable resource in unprecedented times."

Image caption Children enjoying the sunshine in their back garden while taking part in The Afternoon Club

David Monahan, Editor for BBC NI Learning & Talent Development, said The Afternoon Club has lots of engaging lessons.

"An essential part of a child's development is getting involved with extra-curricular activities.

"This complements the academic daily lessons coming from BBC Bitesize and is a chance to get up, get creative and have fun."

Watch all the videos from The Afternoon Club.