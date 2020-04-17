Coronavirus: NI deaths third higher than reported

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland is 39 higher than had been previously reported.

The breakdown has been published for the first time by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

It recorded 157 coronavirus-related deaths in NI by 10 April.

The number of deaths also includes suspected cases, whereas the Public Health Agency, uses a different method and had recorded 118 deaths by the same date.

Nisra said there were 109 hospital deaths, 41 in care homes and hospices and seven at residential addresses.

The deaths in hospices and care homes involved 23 establishments, the figures show.

Until now, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has been producing a daily bulletin with the number of recorded deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The figures from Nisra are different to those produced by the PHA because they are based on deaths that have occurred, not the registration of a death, and also include suspected cases.

