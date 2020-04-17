A motorcyclist has died in a collision in Ballynahinch, County Down.

Police received a report of the incident on the Spa Road at about 13:10 BST on Thursday.

Insp Brian Mills said: "The motorcyclist left the road and tragically lost his life at the scene."

The road was closed for a period of time but is understood to have reopened. Police are appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage to contact them.