Ballynahinch: Motorcyclist dies in collision
- 17 April 2020
A motorcyclist has died in a collision in Ballynahinch, County Down.
Police received a report of the incident on the Spa Road at about 13:10 BST on Thursday.
Insp Brian Mills said: "The motorcyclist left the road and tragically lost his life at the scene."
The road was closed for a period of time but is understood to have reopened. Police are appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage to contact them.