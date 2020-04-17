Image copyright AFP Image caption Lyra McKee was shot dead as she observed rioting in Londonderry

Police have sent letters to residents in Creggan in Londonderry appealing for information about the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old was shot dead as she observed rioting in the area and Friday, 18 April, marks the first anniversary of the killing.

Paul McIntyre, 52, from Kinnego Park in the city has been charged with her murder, which he denies.

The New IRA said its members were responsible.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the letters ask people “to think back to the tragic events of a year ago and bring any new information forward”.

Det Supt Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation, said: “On Saturday, 12 months will have passed since journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead during rioting at Fanad Drive in Creggan.

“Sadly, Lyra’s mum died very recently without seeing justice for her daughter.

Image caption Det Supt Jason Murphy has made an appeal on the first anniversary of the journalist's death

"While this appeal for information is being distributed by the police, it is also a direct appeal from the McKee family for help in getting justice for Lyra.”

In the letter, Mr Murphy wrote that the charges “do not signify the end of the investigation”, rather “it is only the beginning”.

“Lyra’s murder was not committed in isolation, nor did it involve only one person,” he continued.

“The events that led up to Lyra being shot, and the events afterwards, are equally important."

He has asked for the public’s help in gathering mobile phone footage or photographs, first-hand accounts, the recovery of the murder weapon, and to identify people involved in the disorder that night.

“For the purposes of this investigation I will offer anonymity to those who wish to talk to us," Det Supt Murphy said.

“Ease your conscience and help us resolve a small part of the nightmare that the McKee family live through every single day.”

'I miss my life with her'

In an interview with BBC Radio Foyle, Lyra McKee's partner Sara Canning said: "It's been the most horrific and surreal year.

"I miss my life with her. If I could go back to this time last year I'd do things differently. I wish we stayed in bed that night and just read books and talked nonsense to each other.

"I really hope we get justice. I don't want to give up hope."