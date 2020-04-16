Hope that NI families can visit dying loved ones

Image copyright Getty Images

Arlene Foster has said she hopes family members will be able to visit dying relatives in NI after changes to UK coronavirus guidelines.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced new guidelines that advised visits should be allowed "at the end of life".

Many families have not been allowed to say goodbye to loved ones in person due to Covid restrictions.

Mrs Foster said an announcement was expected from the health minister.

"I very much hope that there will be something that we can do here," Mrs Foster told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"I think the health minister will be looking at how he can make that happen and working with not just hospitals, but also nursing homes to make that happen."

'Limit unnecessary visits'

The first minister added she was sure Mr Swann would "want to say more about that in the near future".

During the daily government briefing on Wednesday, Mr Hancock said the UK would introduce new steps on visits to "limit the risk of infection" and allow goodbyes "wherever possible".

Shortly after his announcement, the government published new guidelines for social care providers.

'Even if I could've been present, there are still things I couldn't have done'

Image copyright Brenda Doherty Image caption Brenda Doherty said her mother Ruth was a strong woman

Ruth Burke's family were among those who did not get to say goodbye to her in person after the pensioner contracted Covid-19.

Mrs Burke died in hospital on 24 March but her loved ones were not allowed to be with her due to coronavirus restrictions.

At the time her daughter, Brenda Doherty, told BBC News NI it was "heartbreaking" not to be able to kiss her goodbye.

Following Wednesday's government announcement that care home visiting guidelines have been changed, Ms Doherty said her family have reconciled themselves with not being able to visit and "with the fact that it was about keeping us safe".

"Mum wasn't alone - she had a nurse, Sharon, who we are indebted to, and that has brought us so much comfort," she said.

"Even if I could've been present, there are still things I couldn't have done with my mum. I'm not sure I would've been able to hold her hand, I wouldn't have been able to stroke her hair or kiss her on the head, that would've been so frustrating.

"My mummy's job her whole life was to keep us safe. My mum would not have wanted any of us to put ourselves in a situation that she felt like she was putting any of us, or our loved ones, in danger."

The guidelines said homes should still "limit unnecessary visits" but advises that "visits at the end of life... should continue".

Last week, Stormont's Department of Health rejected a call for a change in hospital policy to allow relatives of Covid-19 victims to be with them in their final hours.

On 10 April, retired Belfast GP Dr John Kyle said he could not understand why a close family member "can't be given PPE (personal protection equipment) and be allowed to sit with their loved one while they die".

Dr Kyle said the "emotional damage done by refusing this could be enormous".

The Department of Health responded to Dr Kyle at the time by saying that "with much regret" it would not be possible.

In a statement, it said: "This is not a safe environment for members of the public. There is a need to protect very vulnerable patients and ensure a safe working environment for staff."

Mrs Foster was asked if a potential change in the policy on visiting the dying would put pressure on PPE supplies.

She replied that she believed Mr Hancock had taken PPE supplies for relatives "into consideration" before changing the guidelines.

"They will have to be protected, for their own good and indeed the good of those people that they meet afterwards," Mrs Foster said.

"So it is important that we do make sure that there is PPE to deal with that and I think that the health secretary will have recognised that before he had made the announcement."