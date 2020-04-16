Rural homes saved from 'deliberate' wildfire

Image caption Three fire engines were deployed during the operation

A "dramatic" wildfire which came within metres of mountainside homes is being treated as deliberate.

The overnight blaze spread across a seven-mile front at Loughmacrory, County Tyrone, said Omagh Fire Station Commander Michael Brown.

He thanked members of the public who helped firefighters stop the blaze reaching two farmhouses.

Some 25 local people used shovels, beaters and water carriers to prevent the homes from catching fire, he added.

Mr Brown was among 13 firefighters who were called to deal with the blaze shortly after 21:40 BST on Wednesday.

Two fire appliances from Pomeroy Fire Station and one from Omagh were deployed during the operation.

The station commander told BBC News NI that members of a local community group had been "brilliant" in assisting his crews to protect the houses on Fingrean Road.

However, the fire also attracted a number of onlookers and, at one point, firefighters had to ask local politicians to issue call on members of the public to clear the road.

Mr Brown said that with the backdrop of a clear night, the fire was a "dramatic" sight.

But he explained that because Fingrean Road was a narrow single track, onlookers could potentially have obstructed his crews.

While residents did not have to leave their homes, they were concerned for their livestock, said Mr Brown.

The operation was continuing on Thursday morning.