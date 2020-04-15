Image caption Robbie Lawlor was 36 and from Dublin

Detectives investigating the murder of Robbie Lawlor have appealed for information about a hooded man seen close to the scene of the killing.

Mr Lawlor, 36, was shot dead at a house in Ardoyne, north Belfast, at about 11:50 BST on 4 April.

A person, wearing a black jacket and carrying a holdall was seen walking along Jamaica Way towards Oldpark.

Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery is urging this person, or anyone with any information, to come forward.

It is believed Mr Lawlor was a leading figure in a feuding Irish criminal gang.

He had been a suspect in the abduction and murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January.

The murder weapon has not yet been recovered.

Image caption Police are appealing for information on this car

Det Ch Insp Montgomery also appealed for information on the silver Volkswagen Scirocco car, registration YLZ 7052, which was discovered burnt out in nearby Kingston Court shortly after the shooting.

Police believe the car was stolen in the Republic of Ireland on 30 January before being brought from Newry and taken into Ardoyne on 31 March. It was parked in Estoril Park the day before the murder at 10:00 BST.

The detective said he understood that people “may be frightened to talk to us”.

But he added that anonymity would be granted in the investigation into the “horrific and callous murder, carried out in close range and in broad daylight”.

“These dangerous people, who didn’t think twice about bringing guns and bullets into this local community where children were out playing in their gardens, need to be removed from society," he said.

“And while I would like to thank those who have come forward with information so far, I know there are people living in Ardoyne who have not yet come forward to police with information.”