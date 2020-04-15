Image copyright PSNI Image caption John Paul McDonagh was seriously injured at Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen and died on Monday morning

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old County Fermanagh man at the weekend.

John Paul McDonagh died in hospital on Monday after being stabbed on Saturday in Enniskillen.

Mr McDonagh was found with serious injuries in Coolcullen Meadow in the town.

The man is scheduled to appear via video link before Strabane Magistrates' Court, sitting in Dungannon, on Thursday.

In addition to being charged with murder, the man has been charged with the offences of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.