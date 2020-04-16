Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Schools have been closed since late March

A decision on how GCSE, AS and A-Level results will be awarded this summer is expected later.

Arlene Foster said on Wednesday that Education Minister Peter Weir would give a statement to the assembly on Thursday.

Earlier, Mr Weir warned there was no "perfect solution" to awarding grades.

Exams due to take place in May and June have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Weir told Stormont's education committee said an announcement on alternative arrangements for results was "very imminent".

Pupils in England found out two weeks ago that their exam results would be awarded by means of predicted grades.

Results will then be compared centrally to take account of the fact some schools grades may be too generous or harsh.

Similar arrangements are likely to be put in place in Northern Ireland.

'Different arrangements'

However, Mr Weir still has to decide whether delayed AS exams should take place, possibly in the autumn.

AS Levels make up for around 40% of an A-Level mark in NI (in England, they do not count towards the final mark).

The SDLP's Daniel McCrossan asked Mr Weir why pupils in Northern Ireland had not yet been given clarity on the issue.

Mr Weir said that the different arrangements around AS Levels were part of the reason for the delay.

The minister added that his department had consulted with the teaching unions, school heads and organisations like the inspectorate about exam arrangements.

"It's about trying to provide the best possible solution," he said.

"There is no solution for any of these which is absolutely perfect, because the perfect solution would have been Covid-19 not happening and the normal process of exams and grading taking place."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Education Minister Peter Weir has urged retired teachers and classroom assistants to volunteer

'Consulting with stakeholders'

Mr Weir also said there would be information on possible appeals and re-sits as part of any announcement on arrangements.

The Department of Education's permanent secretary, Derek Baker, said NI exams body CCEA had provided recommendations "the week before last", but that officials had felt it was important to consult with "key stakeholders" before any final arrangements.

"There will be a lot of work for everybody to make sure we get through this process and can award grades robustly and fairly," Mr Baker said.

Mr Weir and Mr Baker were also asked about whether special schools had been closed due to a lack Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for staff.

"No special school is closed because it doesn't have access to PPE - none," Mr Baker responded.

Mr Weir added that there was "not a single school in Northern Ireland that is closed because of lack of PPE".

He said that the vast majority of special schools were closed because parents were concerned about social distancing and were not sending their children to school.

The chairman of the committee, Alliance's Chris Lyttle, raised concerns about children left without vital help and services due to school closures.

Mr Weir also told the committee that 166 children from Syrian refugee families had not been able to get free school meals payments as they did not have bank accounts.

He said that the department was seeking funding from a Home Office scheme to ensure those children were provided for.