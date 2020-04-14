Details about the number of Covid-19 related deaths in care homes remain unclear, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has said.

Dr Michael McBride said the process of registering deaths was complicated, and being investigated by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Last week , Health Minister Robin Swann said there were cases of Covid-19 in 20 care homes across Northern Ireland.

There are 484 care homes in Northern Ireland, with a total of 16,000 beds.

Mr Swann said the cases were being managed by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) and Public Health Agency (PHA), but did not detail which homes - or how many residents - were affected.

On Monday, it emerged that six more people diagnosed with Covid-19 had died in hospital in Northern Ireland.

That brings the number of hospital deaths in Northern Ireland to 124.

"Every death counts. Behind every death is a person. It is wrong to create an impression that those lives lost don't matter," Dr McBride told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.

On Monday, Dr George O'Neill, chairman of the west Belfast federation of GPs, said he was deeply concerned about the situation in care homes.

"The daily death toll here is not reflecting the number of people dying in care homes and that is worrying," he said.