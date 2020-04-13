Image caption Police said there had been reports of an altercation in the street at about 20:40 BST

An 18-year-old man has died in hospital after being stabbed in County Fermanagh on Saturday evening.

The teenager, who was seriously injured at Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen, died on Monday morning.

Police have launched a murder investigation. They said there had been reports of an altercation in the street at about 20:40 BST and that a number of men were seen with weapons.

Another man, aged 24, was also injured and taken to hospital.

Police believe another man left the scene before they arrived.

A 19-year-old man was later arrested and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, took video footage or captured the incident on their car's dashcam to contact them.

They have also appealed to the man who left the scene before police arrived to contact them.