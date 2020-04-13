Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The PSNI had said there would be increased patrols over Easter

Police have issued 107 fines to people who did not heed the message to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Officers broke up house parties, barbecues and children’s play dates, with some gatherings of more than 20 people, over the past three days.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said up to 90% of people had followed the official guidance.

He said “significant deployment” would continue on Easter Monday and Tuesday.

Transport hubs

ACC Todd said fines were issued to those “who should not have been where they were and wouldn’t listen to the advice of officers when it was given”.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, he said there had been 120 extra crews across NI over the Easter break to ensure people stayed at home.

Mr Todd said this would include road checkpoints and checks at railway and bus stations.

Under the current rules, people are urged to stay at home and to only go out if they have a "reasonable excuse", which includes exercise, shopping for basic necessities, healthcare and essential travel to or from work.

On Sunday, it was announced another 11 people with Covid-19 had died in NI, bringing the total to 118. There have been 1,806 confirmed cases,